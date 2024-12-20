Flag-raising ceremony held to mark 25th anniversary of Macao's return to motherland
A flag-raising ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland is held at the Golden Lotus Square in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
People watch a flag-raising ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
People take selfies after a flag-raising ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
