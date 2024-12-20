Xi expresses expectations for new Macao SAR government

Xinhua) 11:01, December 20, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed expectations for the newly inaugurated government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on the new SAR government to promote the appropriate diversification of the local economy, improve governance efficiency, build a platform for higher-level opening up, and safeguard social harmony and stability.

