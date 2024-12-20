Xi meets new officials of Macao SAR's executive, legislative, judicial organs

Xinhua) 15:46, December 20, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with new officials of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with new officials of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Noting that the governance team of the sixth-term Macao SAR government is young and energetic with high morale, Xi expressed confidence that they will bear in mind their oath, fulfill their mission, be accountable to both the country and Macao, and deliver outstanding results that will make the nation, Macao and themselves proud.

