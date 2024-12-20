Xi stresses adherence to "one country, two systems" as Macao SAR celebrates silver jubilee

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Friday the long-term adherence to "one country, two systems" as Macao celebrates a quarter-century of transformative success since its return to the motherland.

At a televised ceremony held in a major sports stadium in Macao, Xi swore in Sam Hou Fai, a 62-year-old former senior judge, as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). Sam's team of principal officials for the SAR government was also sworn in before Xi.

After the inauguration, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed an audience of over 1,000 people in the stadium.

Xi stated that great achievements of Macao since its return have proven to the world that "one country, two systems" has prominent institutional strengths and tremendous vitality.

Macao and its neighbor Hong Kong are China's two SARs governed under the "one country, two systems" policy since China resumed the exercise of sovereignty over them following long periods of Portuguese and British rule. The policy allows them to maintain their capitalist systems and ways of life within socialist China.

Xi said "one country, two systems" is a good policy that helps maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, a good policy that serves the noble cause of building a stronger country and achieving national rejuvenation, and a good policy that helps realize peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between different social systems.

The values of peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing that are embodied in the policy are shared by China and the rest of the world, and deserve to be jointly safeguarded, he added.

Delivering a brief speech at the airport after arriving in the city Wednesday, Xi called Macao "a pearl on the palm" of the motherland.

Xi on Thursday visited the Macau University of Science and Technology. He also inspected the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, praising it for bolstering Macao's economic diversification.

