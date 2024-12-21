Home>>
Full text: Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR
(Xinhua) 10:45, December 21, 2024
MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday delivered an address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).
Please find the full text of the translation of the address in the attachment.
Full text: Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.