Xi inspects PLA garrison in Macao

Xinhua) 10:18, December 21, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviews the troops during his inspection of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday inspected the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the inspection after attending a gathering in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

On Friday afternoon, Xi reviewed the troops and met with representatives of the military personnel.

He urged the military personnel to enhance defense capabilities in all aspects and contribute more to breaking new ground in the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics.

Over the past 25 years, the troops have played a vital role in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Macao's long-term prosperity and stability, Xi noted.

Highlighting the need to unwaveringly uphold the Party's absolute leadership over the military, Xi stressed efforts to comprehensively strengthen military discipline and maintain high levels of unity, security and stability in the armed forces.

Cai Qi and other officials attended the activities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with representatives of the military personnel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

