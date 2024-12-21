Interview: Macao demonstrates success of "one country, two systems," says former Croatian deputy PM

Xinhua) 11:10, December 21, 2024

ZAGREB, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The achievements Macao has made in the 25 years since its return to China affirm the success of the "one country, two systems" policy, said Ante Simonic, former Croatian deputy prime minister, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Simonic highlighted Macao's remarkable economic growth, with its per capita gross domestic product rising from 15,000 U.S. dollars in 1999 to 69,000 U.S. dollars in 2023. He noted that this reflects a "huge improvement" in the quality of life for local residents.

Simonic stressed that economic growth "is not just about numbers" but must be viewed in terms of broader human wellbeing and global contribution.

"Macao's development has fostered job creation, improved public services, and enhanced living standards for its population. The city has also prioritized education, healthcare, and social infrastructure, ensuring that the benefits of prosperity reach its people," he said.

The "one country, two systems" model exemplifies China's "courage and profound wisdom in governance," Simonic noted. By allowing Macao to maintain its legal and economic systems while being firmly integrated into the larger framework of the nation, China has demonstrated its capacity to balance unity with diversity, he said.

Simonic emphasized that Macao's achievements extend beyond local development, as it has acted as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, enriching regional collaboration and promoting cultural exchange.

He credited China's strategic initiatives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, for laying the groundwork for Macao's continued stability and prosperity.

"These efforts not only benefit local populations but also contribute positively to China's role in fostering global harmony and development," Simonic added.

Simonic, former Croatian ambassador to China, has been the founder and president of the Croatia-China Friendship Association in Rijeka, the third-largest city in Croatia. Honored with the Chinese Government Friendship Award in 2017, he was recently named a Friendship Ambassador by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Reflecting on his visits to Macao in 2010 and 2011, Simonic described the city as a unique blend of East and West. Macao's cultural diversity, warmth, and charm are beautifully reflected in its architecture, traditions, and way of life, he said. "From the serene charm of its historic temples to the lively atmosphere of its bustling streets, Macao remains a place where tradition and modernity harmoniously coexist, creating a truly unforgettable experience."

