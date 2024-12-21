Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau issues philatelic products

A man learns about the information of the new philatelic products at a philatelic shop in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau issued philatelic products on Dec. 20 to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the 25th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army garrison stationed in Macao. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

People buy the new philatelic products at a philatelic shop in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau issued philatelic products on Dec. 20 to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the 25th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army garrison stationed in Macao. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

A child displays the first-day cover of a set of commemorative philatelic products at a philatelic shop in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau issued philatelic products on Dec. 20 to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the 25th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army garrison stationed in Macao. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

