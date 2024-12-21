Sam Hou Fai sworn in as Macao's sixth-term chief executive

Xinhua) 11:56, December 21, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Sam Hou Fai was sworn in on Friday as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

In his inaugural address, Sam pledged to lead the new-term Macao SAR government to stand united with people from all walks of life and, with collective efforts, to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the "one country, two systems" policy, maintain constitutional order in the SAR as stipulated in China's Constitution and the Macao SAR Basic Law, firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and faithfully implement the principle of "patriots administering Macao."

Born in Zhongshan, south China's Guangdong Province, in 1962, Sam graduated from Peking University as a law major. He moved to Macao in 1986 and joined the first group of Macao's judicial auditors in 1995.

On Dec. 20, 1999, the day Macao SAR was established, Sam was appointed president of the SAR's Court of Final Appeal.

After serving for almost 25 years as the head of the top court, Sam resigned in August this year before announcing his bid for the chief executive election.

On Sept. 20, Macao's Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election confirmed Sam as the accepted candidate for the election.

On Sept. 28, Sam presented his political platform, which highlighted enhancing public governance capabilities, accelerating appropriate economic diversification, better integration into the national development, improving educational systems, and improving people's livelihoods.

Sam was elected as the sixth-term chief executive designate of the Macao SAR on Oct. 13, securing 394 votes from the 400-member election committee.

On Oct. 25, China's State Council appointed Sam as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR.

On Nov. 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Sam in Beijing. Witnessed by Xi, Premier Li Qiang presented Sam with a decree of the State Council appointing the latter.

