Military trucks maneuver in snowfield

China Military Online) 11:05, December 20, 2024

A convoy of military trucks attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver in the snowfield during a driving skill training exercise on December 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Chunpan)

