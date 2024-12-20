Home>>
Military trucks maneuver in snowfield
(China Military Online) 11:05, December 20, 2024
A convoy of military trucks attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver in the snowfield during a driving skill training exercise on December 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Chunpan)
