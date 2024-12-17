Minesweeping vehicle fires minesweeping explosive device
An integrated minesweeping vehicle attached to an engineer element of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires a wire-guided minesweeping explosive device towards the obstacle area during a minesweeping operation on November 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
An integrated minesweeping vehicle attached to an engineer element of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army detonates explosives in the obstacle area during a minesweeping operation on November 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
An integrated minesweeping vehicle attached to an engineer element of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army detonates explosives in the obstacle area during a minesweeping operation on November 26, 2024.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
