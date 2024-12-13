More provocations lead to stronger countermeasures: Chinese defense ministry

December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense issued a stern warning to the Philippines on Friday, pledging stronger countermeasures against escalating provocations in the South China Sea.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, accused the Philippines of stirring up troubles on many spots under the support and solicitation of the United States.

"From Ren'ai Jiao to Xianbin Jiao and from Houteng Jiao to Huangyan Dao, such repeated provocations have allowed the international community to see clearly who is undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea and who is fabricating and spreading lies," Wu said.

Wu made the remarks during a press briefing in response to a query concerning the Philippine Coast Guard's allegations that China had taken "aggressive actions" against Philippine vessels heading toward Houteng Jiao.

He noted that wherever they go, whether transiting or re-supplying, the Philippine ships always have a full deck of reporters. "The real issue, however, is never about who has more reporters, but who has more legitimacy," Wu said.

Wu said the territories of the Philippines are defined by a series of international treaties, which do not include the Nansha Qundao and Huangyan Dao. "The Philippine side knows this fact very well."

Wu reiterated China's firm stance: "More provocations lead to stronger countermeasures. Should the Philippine side stubbornly follow the wrong path, China will never back down."

