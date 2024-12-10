Home>>
Multi-type army helicopters engage in flight training
(China Military Online) 15:22, December 10, 2024
Multi-type army helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army take off successively for a flight training exercise on November 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)
Maintenance members assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army conduct pre-flight inspections on Z-8 transport helicopters during a flight training exercise on November 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)
A maintenance member assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army refuels a Z-19 light attack helicopter during a flight training exercise on November 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)
