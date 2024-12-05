China's defense minister stresses shared responsibility for maintaining security

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday said that China is willing to work with the armed forces of regional countries to share the responsibility of maintaining security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Dong made the remarks while meeting with heads of delegations in Shanghai attending the second edition of the seminar on security situation in the Gulf of Guinea.

Hosted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, the seminar brought together maritime armed force leaders and defense attachés from 18 nations, including Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria.

During the meeting, Dong also called for efforts to promote systematic maritime cooperation, carry forward the traditional friendship with regional countries, and contribute to the building of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

The heads of delegations attending the meeting expressed the willingness to enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation with China to jointly build a secure, stable, and prosperous Gulf of Guinea.

