Multi-role fighter jets soar in sky

China Military Online) 10:21, December 03, 2024

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sit in the cockpits of J-16 multi-role fighter jets to get ready for a flight training exercise on October 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)

J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soar in the sky during a flight training exercise on October 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)

A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soars in the sky during a flight training exercise on October 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Yutong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)