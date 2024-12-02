Y-9 anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for training

China Military Online) 10:14, December 02, 2024

A Y-9 anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for flight training on November 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Mingzhe)

A Y-9 medium-lift transport aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for flight training on November 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Mingzhe)

A Y-9 medium-lift transport aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command unfolds its landing gears to prepare for landing during a flight training exercise on November 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Mingzhe)

