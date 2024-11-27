Anti-aircraft guns fire in Gobi Desert

China Military Online) 13:04, November 27, 2024

Anti-aircraft guns attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army fire at the target drones during a live-fire confrontational training exercise held in the Gobi Desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Xing)

Anti-aircraft guns attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army fire at the target drones during a live-fire confrontational training exercise held in the Gobi Desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Xing)

HQ-7B ground-to-air anti-aircraft short-range missile systems attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army fire at target drones during a live-fire confrontational training exercise held in the Gobi Desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Xing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)