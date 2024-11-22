Pontoon troops ferry military vehicles across river

China Military Online) 11:09, November 22, 2024

Armored vehicles attached to a pontoon unit under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army maneuver to the designated area during a river-crossing engineering support training exercise on October 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Jiancong)

Soldiers assigned to a pontoon unit under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army set up a ferry during a river-crossing engineering support training exercise on October 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Ming)

A propulsion boat attached to a pontoon unit under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army tows a pontoon bridge carrying a military vehicle during a river-crossing engineering support training exercise on October 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Song Tangchun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)