J-16 multi-role fighter jet taxis on flightline
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the flightline during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 10th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force soars into the air during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 10th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the flightline during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 10th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the flightline during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 10th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.