J-16 multi-role fighter jet taxis on flightline

China Military Online) 16:20, November 21, 2024

A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the flightline during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 10th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)

A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force soars into the air during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on October 10th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)

