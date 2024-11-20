PLA Navy deputy commander calls for global collaboration on naval talent development

Xinhua) 21:08, November 20, 2024

NANJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Ma Lixin called on global naval academies to share experiences and practices in institution development to cultivate talent that can safeguard national maritime rights and promote world peace.

Ma made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the second "maritime community with a shared future" forum for commandants of international naval colleges and academies, which kicked off Wednesday in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Ma expressed the hope that the forum will promote mutual understanding and trust among countries.

The event attracted representatives from naval academies of 21 countries, including Russia, France, Italy and Pakistan, as well as foreign military attachés in China.

The first forum was held in Nanjing via video link in 2022.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)