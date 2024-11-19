Home>>
PLA Navy fleet to visit Hong Kong for public events
(Xinhua) 11:44, November 19, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy fleet comprising the Hainan amphibious assault ship and the Changsha missile destroyer will visit Hong Kong from Nov. 21 to 25, following approval from the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense announced on Tuesday.
During the visit, which is part of an annual work plan, a series of public events will be held for the people of the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.
The activities aim to showcase the achievements of China's national defense and military modernization in the new era, while highlighting the PLA's firm determination and strong capacity to safeguard national sovereignty and security, the ministry said.
