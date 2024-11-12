Chinese Air Force calls for in-depth collaboration in unmanned intelligent technology

Xinhua) 16:43, November 12, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Air Force has advocated for global collaboration across military and civilian sectors to deepen cooperation in unmanned intelligence.

The revolution in unmanned intelligence has emerged as a pivotal force driving global transformation, said a Chinese Air Force representative at a seminar hosted by the Air Force Monday on the sidelines of the 15th Airshow China.

Unmanned equipment is experiencing explosive growth, with an expanding range of models and applications, said a senior officer with the Air Force.

Low-cost, adaptable and expendable unmanned intelligent technology is driving profound shifts in the military sector, presenting unprecedented opportunities and challenges, the senior officer said, urging more consensus and cooperation in this field.

The seminar attracted air force leaders, representatives from over 30 countries, and domestic experts in unmanned intelligence.

Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on innovation, applications, and challenges in unmanned intelligence while sharing insights on swarm control, intelligent sensing, and cost-effective development.

Officially known as the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the airshow is scheduled for Nov. 12-17 in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai.

