Adaptive training held for upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai

Xinhua) 08:39, November 11, 2024

A Z-20 helicopter conducts adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A Su-57 fighter jet conducts adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Z-10, Z-20, Z-8 (from top to bottom) helicopters conduct adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Fighter jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic team conduct adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A Su-57 fighter jet conducts adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Fighter jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic team conduct adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Helicopters of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy conduct adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

J-15 carrier-based fighter jets conduct adaptive training for the upcoming Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will be held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

