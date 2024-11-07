Pilot climbs into cockpit of J-16 fighter jet

China Military Online) 10:18, November 07, 2024

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of a J-16 fight jet prior to a multi-subject flight training exercise on August 28th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weishan)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a multi-subject flight training exercise on August 28th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weishan)

A YY-20 tanker attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command refuels two J-16 fighter jets during a multi-subject flight training exercise on August 28th, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weishan)

