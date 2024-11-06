Warship fires main gun in training

China Military Online) 10:19, November 06, 2024

A landing ship attached to a Chinese PLA Navy's flotilla fires its main gun during a maritime exercise in the South China Sea on September 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenbin)

A naval fleet consisting of landing ships Hengshan and Taishan attached to a Chinese PLA Navy's flotilla sails towards the designated waters during a maritime exercise in the South China Sea on September 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)