Chinese, Indian frontline troops progress in implementing border area resolutions: Chinese defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:37, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Frontline troops of the Chinese and Indian militaries are making progress in implementing the recent resolutions on issues concerning the border areas in an orderly manner, according to a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the comment in response to a media query about a deal reached by the two countries recently on relevant issues.

China and India have reached the resolutions on issues concerning the border areas through diplomatic and military channels, Zhang said, calling on the Indian side to work together with China, continuously implement the resolutions, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas.

