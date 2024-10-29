Air-defense missile systems in live-fire training

China Military Online) 16:07, October 29, 2024

Air-defense missile systems attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army fire missiles at simulated air targets during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on August 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Xiao)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army hoist and load air-defense missile systems onto a missile launching truck during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on August 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Xiao)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army operate man-portable air defense systems to fire at simulated air targets during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on August 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Xiao)

