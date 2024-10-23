Senior Chinese military official urges for new military training system

SHIJIAZHUANG, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, has urged efforts to accelerate the construction of a new military training system and boost the innovative development of combined military operations.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting for a combined military operation running from Sunday to Tuesday in Hebei Province.

In his remarks, Zhang stressed the importance of exploring new models for combined military operations and blazing new trails in raising the combat capabilities of Chinese military.

Zhang also called for efforts to boost the Chinese military's capabilities to conduct joint operations on the basis of the network information system.

