Military vehicles en route to designated area

China Military Online) 11:01, October 21, 2024

Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Theater Command are en route to a designated area during a driving training exercise on August 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yongxing)

