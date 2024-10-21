Home>>
Military vehicles en route to designated area
(China Military Online) 11:01, October 21, 2024
Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Theater Command are en route to a designated area during a driving training exercise on August 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yongxing)
