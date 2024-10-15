Chinese PLA completes "Joint Sword-2024B" drills

Xinhua) 09:08, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has successfully completed "Joint Sword-2024B" drills, said a spokesperson on Monday.

Li Xi, spokesperson of the command, said the integrated joint operation capabilities of the troops were fully tested during the drills.

Always on high alert, troops of the command will keep strengthening combat readiness with arduous training and resolutely foil "Taiwan independence" separatist attempts, Li added.

The command on Monday organized its troops of army, navy, air force and rocket force to conduct the drills in the Taiwan Strait and in areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island.

