Home>>
Chinese PLA completes "Joint Sword-2024B" drills
(Xinhua) 09:08, October 15, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has successfully completed "Joint Sword-2024B" drills, said a spokesperson on Monday.
Li Xi, spokesperson of the command, said the integrated joint operation capabilities of the troops were fully tested during the drills.
Always on high alert, troops of the command will keep strengthening combat readiness with arduous training and resolutely foil "Taiwan independence" separatist attempts, Li added.
The command on Monday organized its troops of army, navy, air force and rocket force to conduct the drills in the Taiwan Strait and in areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in "Joint Sword-2024B" drills
- PLA conducts joint drill surrounding Taiwan island to send stern warning to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists
- Chinese PLA conducts "Joint Sword-2024B" drills surrounding Taiwan island
- Helicopters conduct tactical flight training
- PLA Navy fleet conducts realistic training in East China Sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.