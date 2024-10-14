PLA conducts joint drill surrounding Taiwan island to send stern warning to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists

Global Times) 10:18, October 14, 2024

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) holds the Joint Sword-2024B exercises in the Taiwan Straits on October 14, 2024. Illustration: Courtesy of the PLA Eastern Theater Command

On Monday, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command is dispatching its troops of army, navy, air force and rocket force to conduct joint military drills code-named Joint Sword-2024B in the Taiwan Straits and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan island. The drill serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of “Taiwan Independence” forces, Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement released early Monday morning.

With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint drills, focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas, assault on maritime and ground targets, as well as joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, so as to test the joint operations capabilities of the theater command’s troops, Li said.

The drill serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of “Taiwan Independence” forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity, said the spokesperson.

Soon after Lai’s separatist inaugural speech on May 20, the PLA Eastern Theater Command held the Joint Sword-2024A exercises in the Taiwan Straits, the north, south and east of the Taiwan island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin from May 23 to 24.

Li, the spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said at that time the Joint Sword-2024A exercises serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" forces and a stern warning against interference and provocation by external forces.

