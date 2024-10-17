Fast attack missile boats steam at sea

China Military Online) 11:11, October 17, 2024

Fast attack missile boats attached to a group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Songtao)

A fast attack missile boat attached to a group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires at mock targets during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Songtao)

A fast attack missile boat attached to a group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires jamming shells during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Songtao)

