Fast attack missile boats steam at sea
(China Military Online) 11:11, October 17, 2024
Fast attack missile boats attached to a group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Songtao)
A fast attack missile boat attached to a group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires at mock targets during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Songtao)
A fast attack missile boat attached to a group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires jamming shells during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Songtao)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
