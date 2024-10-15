Military vehicles engage in long-distance maneuver exercise

Military vehicles attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Army march on the road during a long-distance maneuver training exercise on August 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Song Shilei)

