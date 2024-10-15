Home>>
Military vehicles engage in long-distance maneuver exercise
(China Military Online) 14:34, October 15, 2024
Military vehicles attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Army march on the road during a long-distance maneuver training exercise on August 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Song Shilei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA Eastern Theater air forces filmed with Taiwan Island's Central Mountain Range
- Chinese PLA completes "Joint Sword-2024B" drills
- PLA drills surrounding Taiwan island "a just move": mainland
- PLA conducts key-port blockade drills in areas to north, south of Taiwan
- Mainland aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in "Joint Sword-2024B" drills
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.