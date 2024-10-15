Home>>
PLA conducts key-port blockade drills in areas to north, south of Taiwan
(Xinhua) 08:55, October 15, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is conducting drills of key-port blockade, seizure of regional control, assault on maritime and ground targets in areas to the north and south of Taiwan Island, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday.
The drills are a test of the PLA troops' capabilities of multi-domain collaboration, systems confrontation and precision strikes on key targets, the ministry said.
