PLA Eastern Theater air forces filmed with Taiwan Island's Central Mountain Range

(People's Daily App) 10:10, October 15, 2024

On Monday, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) coordinated its army, navy, air force and rocket forces to conduct the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas to the north, south, and east of Taiwan Island. The drills have now been completed.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)