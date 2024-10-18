Home>>
J-15 fighter jet drops bombs
(China Military Online) 16:06, October 18, 2024
A J-15 fighter jet attached to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University drops bombs during a live-fire training exercise on August 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A J-15 fighter jet attached to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University fires rockets at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on August 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A J-15 fighter jet attached to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University fires rockets at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on August 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
