Soldiers participate in tactical training in woods
(China Military Online) 10:50, October 22, 2024
A soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command observes surrounding environment during a tactical training exercise in the woods on August 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Shaoyin)
A soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command signals to his teammates to move forward during a tactical training exercise in the woods on August 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Shaoyin)
