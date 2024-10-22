Soldiers participate in tactical training in woods

China Military Online) 10:50, October 22, 2024

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command observes surrounding environment during a tactical training exercise in the woods on August 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Shaoyin)

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command signals to his teammates to move forward during a tactical training exercise in the woods on August 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Shaoyin)

