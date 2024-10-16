Border defenders patrol by riding horses

China Military Online) 16:24, October 16, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a border defense company of the Ili Military Sub-command under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command steer their horses in formation during a horse-riding patrol on September 5, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jia Zemin)

Soldiers assigned to a border defense company of the Ili Military Sub-command under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command steer their horses to cross a stream during a patrol on September 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jia Zemin)

A soldier assigned to a border defense company of the Ili Military Sub-command under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command stands guard at a lookout post under the sunset on September 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jia Zemin)

