Soldiers engage in field training
(China Military Online) 13:29, August 05, 2024
Soldiers assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command advance while covering for each other by turns in a multi-subject training exercise in the field on June 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Tianhua)
