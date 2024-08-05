Soldiers engage in field training

China Military Online) 13:29, August 05, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command advance while covering for each other by turns in a multi-subject training exercise in the field on June 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Tianhua)

