Soldiers engage in multi-subject training
(China Military Online) 17:02, July 30, 2024
A sniper in ghillie suit assigned to a troop under the PLA Rocket Force aims through scope during a multi-subject training exercise on June 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Feng)
A soldier in ghillie suit assigned to a troop under the PLA Rocket Force climbs up a cat ladder during a multi-subject training exercise on June 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Feng)
