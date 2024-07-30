Soldiers engage in multi-subject training

China Military Online) 17:02, July 30, 2024

A sniper in ghillie suit assigned to a troop under the PLA Rocket Force aims through scope during a multi-subject training exercise on June 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Feng)

A soldier in ghillie suit assigned to a troop under the PLA Rocket Force climbs up a cat ladder during a multi-subject training exercise on June 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Feng)

