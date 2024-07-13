Ministry of National Defense: Separatists for "Taiwan Independence" Will be Caught no Matter Where They Hide

China Military Online) 11:42, July 13, 2024

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Friday.

Question: It's reported that Taiwan's military sent letters to local temples and churches asking for permission to use them as ammunition depots in war time, which sparked backlashes in some cities and counties. What's your comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: We have noted relevant reports. The DPP authorities are obstinate in seeking "Taiwan Independence" by force. Their attempts to use religious sites in wartime and turn local residents into human shields are appalling. National reunification is the right way forward, while "Taiwan Independence" only leads to a dead end. Separatists for "Taiwan Independence" will be caught no matter where they hide, and any scheme to resist reunification by force will fail.

