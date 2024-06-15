Home>>
China to host seminar for senior Chinese, Arab military officers
(Xinhua) 15:54, June 15, 2024
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday announced that it will host a seminar for senior military officers from China and Arab states from June 18 to July 2.
The seminar, organized by the Beijing-based People's Liberation Army National Defense University, will feature themed lectures, discussions and visits, according to the ministry.
The event is designed to implement the outcomes of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, deepen defense cooperation between China and Arab countries, and promote the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future, the ministry said.
