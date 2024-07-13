Ministry of National Defense: US and Philippines Should Immediately Withdraw and Never Deploy Mid-Range Missile in the Region Again

China Military Online) 11:35, July 13, 2024

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Friday.

Question: It's reported that the spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines recently said the US is currently shipping out its equipment used during annual joint exercise Balikatan. As per plan, the land-based Mid-Range Capability missile system Typhon deployed in the Philippines will be pulled out of the country in September or even earlier. Philippine troops have been taught how to use and maintain the Typhon missile system, but it was not employed in live-fire exercises. Do you have any comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: We have noted relevant reports. The US mid-range missile system is a strategic offensive weapon reminiscent of the Cold War. It should never have been deployed in this region. The US and the Philippines should honor their words, immediately pull out the system and never deploy it again. In recent years, the US side has withdrawn from multiple arms control treaties or organizations, which greatly undermined the international arms control and disarmament process. Forcing its allies and partners onto the US war chariot will only lead to tensions and confrontation, and undermine regional peace and stability. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to this approach. We urge the US and the Philippines to respect the aspirations of peoples in the region for peace and development, and do more for regional peace and stability.

