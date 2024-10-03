Home>>
Chinese military conducts maritime patrol in South China Sea
(Xinhua) 09:35, October 03, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command organized a naval fleet to conduct combat-readiness patrol in the South China Sea from Monday to Tuesday.
The patrol was carried out in accordance with the arrangement of the annual military drills, the PLA Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Tuesday.
The combat-readiness patrol aims to enhance joint combat capabilities to firmly safeguard peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.
The freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea is fully guaranteed for both military and civilian vessels and aircraft, according to a research report released last Friday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Freedom of navigation, overflight in South China Sea fully guaranteed: report
- Two oilfields in South China Sea put into operation
- Commentary: Philippines weaves web of lies to conceal infringements in South China Sea
- China firmly upholds seriousness of Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea
- Beijing urges Manila to withdraw vessel
- Chinese embassy urges U.S., certain countries to stop provoking confrontation in South China Sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.