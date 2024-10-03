Chinese military conducts maritime patrol in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:35, October 03, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command organized a naval fleet to conduct combat-readiness patrol in the South China Sea from Monday to Tuesday.

The patrol was carried out in accordance with the arrangement of the annual military drills, the PLA Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The combat-readiness patrol aims to enhance joint combat capabilities to firmly safeguard peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.

The freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea is fully guaranteed for both military and civilian vessels and aircraft, according to a research report released last Friday.

