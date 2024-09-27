Freedom of navigation, overflight in South China Sea fully guaranteed: report

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A report on the navigation and overflight situation in the South China Sea was released Friday by the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), an international research network.

The report has been worked out as a response to the misunderstanding and fake narrative concerning navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, said the SCSPI at a news briefing held in Beijing.

It elaborates on topics including rules and regulations for navigation on the sea under international law, navigation and overflight of civilian ships and aircraft, as well as activities of warships and military aircraft.

Overall, freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea is fully guaranteed for both military and civilian vessels and aircraft, and the impact of widely discussed geopolitical factors such as major powers competition and maritime disputes is very limited, according to the report.

