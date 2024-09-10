China firmly upholds seriousness of Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea

For some time, the Philippines has repeatedly sent coast guard vessels and official vessels to intrude into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao in an attempt to send supplies to the Philippine coast guard (PCG) vessel, which has been anchoring in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao for a long time, and seek long-term presence there.

The Philippines' move has seriously infringed on China's sovereignty, violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and threatened peace and stability in the South China Sea. It should stop the infringement and provocation activities at once, and withdraw all the vessels immediately.

China will continue to take resolute measures in accordance with law to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and uphold the sanctity of the DOC.

Some in the Philippines have ignored the fact that the Philippines initiated the infringement and provocation and China responded in accordance with law to defend its rights. They tried to play the "victim" and distort the facts, turning the truth on its head. This clumsy performance cannot change the merits of the facts.

Xianbin Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao and has always been China's territory, not within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. China maintains indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and the adjacent waters, including Xianbin Jiao. To patrol and carry out law enforcement operations by the Chinese side in the waters near Xianbin Jiao is within China's domestic law and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea (UNCLOS).

In fact, the PCG vessel that has been anchored in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao is not stranded but has deliberately dropped its anchor. The personnel on board can leave at any time, and the so-called "humanitarian" issue is purely a result of the Philippines' own actions. It is the Philippine government that places its personnel in an inhumane situation of danger, hunger, and insecurity.

The Philippines' provocative actions in Xianbin Jiao seriously violate the DOC and run counter to the shared aspiration of regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Xianbin Jiao is an uninhabited reef, and the parties should keep it uninhabited and facility-free. It is clearly stipulated in Article 5 of the DOC, which was signed by China and ASEAN member states, that the Parties to the declaration agree to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability by, among other undertakings, refraining from action of inhabiting the presently uninhabited islands, reefs, shoals, cays and other features, and to handle their differences in a constructive manner.

A joint communique of the recently concluded 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting reaffirmed the need to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability of the South China Sea, avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation.

The Philippines has repeatedly broken its promises, proving itself to be a genuine troublemaker disrupting peace and stability in the South China Sea. China's firm defense of its rights in accordance with law is to uphold the seriousness of the DOC and to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

The Philippines has committed multiple infringements, attempting to unlawfully occupy uninhabited islands and reefs, leading to repeated escalations of tensions in the South China Sea and seriously jeopardizing regional peace and stability.

It is evident to any observer whose interests the current Philippine government's foreign policy and maritime actions serve. A few non-regional countries, driven by selfish geopolitical interests, are eager to see turmoil in the South China Sea. They have incited, supported, and cooperated with the Philippines' infringements, using the South China Sea dispute to sow discord among regional countries, playing a deeply dishonorable role.

Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of the Manila-based think tank Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, said that for some time, the Philippine government has aligned with external powers in adopting confrontational policies toward China over the South China Sea. This has led other ASEAN nations to view the Philippines as a proxy for extra-regional powers seeking strategic interests in the region.

China-Philippines relations are now at a crossroads, facing a crucial choice on the path forward. There is no way out of conflict and confrontation, except for dialogue and consultation. The Philippines should seriously think about the future of China-Philippines relations and work with China to push bilateral relations back on the right track at an early date.

Maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea is a shared responsibility of regional countries. The Philippines must fulfill its commitments and refrain from changing its position.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

