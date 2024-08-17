China's defense ministry denounces U.S., Japan for meddling in South China Sea

Xinhua) 10:24, August 17, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday denounced the United States and Japan for continuing to meddle in the South China Sea by engaging in military activities alongside the Philippines.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, addressed a media query concerning the U.S. military aid worth 500 million U.S. dollars to the Philippines and a recent joint military exercise between Japan and the Philippines.

"China believes that defense cooperation between countries should not target any third party or disrupt regional peace and stability," said the Chinese spokesperson.

However, he said, some countries outside this region, such as the United States and Japan, keep stirring up troubles and muddying the waters in the South China Sea.

Zhang also criticized the Philippines, saying it is "inviting wolves into the house and willingly acting as their pawns." He added that it is despised by other regional countries.

Zhang emphasized that China has indisputable sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao, known in English as the South China Sea Islands, and their adjacent waters.

"We will take legitimate countermeasures against deliberate infringements and provocations to protect our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," said the spokesperson.

