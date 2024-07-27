Chinese FM warns Philippines over U.S. intermediate missile system deployment

Xinhua) 09:42, July 27, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo here on Friday, warning the Philippine side over the U.S. intermediate missile system deployment.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and the Philippines are close neighbors across the sea, and good neighborliness, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development are in the fundamental interests of the two countries.

He noted that the positive and negative lessons of China-Philippines relations in recent years have proved time and again that it is not easy to build good relations, but it is easy to destroy them.

At present, Wang said, China-Philippines relations are facing serious difficulties and challenges, which are rooted in the fact that the Philippine side has repeatedly violated the consensus of the two sides and its own commitments, continuously pushed the infringement of rights at sea and magnified the speculation of public opinion.

China is gravely concerned about and firmly opposes it, Wang said.

He added that if the Philippines introduces the U.S. intermediate missile system, it will create regional tension and confrontation, triggering an arms race, which is totally not in line with the interests and aspirations of the Filipino people.

Wang said that China has recently reached a temporary arrangement with the Philippines on the transportation and replenishment of humanitarian supplies to Ren'ai Jiao in order to maintain the stability of the maritime situation. The key is for the Philippine side to fulfill its commitments and refrain from changing its position, said the Chinese foreign minister. Otherwise, he noted, China will definitely respond resolutely.

Wang pointed out that China-Philippines relations are now at a crossroads and there is no way out of conflict and confrontation, except for dialogue and consultation.

He expressed the hope that the Philippine side will seriously think about the future of China-Philippines relations and work with China to push bilateral relations back on the right track at an early date.

Manalo, for his part, said the Philippines and China have a long history of traditional friendship and have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship based on equal treatment and mutual benefit.

Despite the difficulties and challenges faced by the two sides due to maritime issues, the Philippines is committed to easing the situation through dialogue and consultation, and dealing with differences constructively, Manalo said.

He added that the recent meeting of the bilateral consultative mechanism on the South China Sea, during which both sides agreed to manage the maritime situation, reflects the goodwill of both sides without compromising on their respective positions.

The Philippines is willing to implement the consensus, Manalo said, noting that next year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China, and the Philippines is willing to strengthen communication with China in a sincere and pragmatic manner to enhance mutual trust and improve bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)