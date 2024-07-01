China Coast Guard assists Filipino fishermen injured in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:22, July 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the China Coast Guard assisting injured Filipino fishermen in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Saturday assisted two Filipino fishermen injured in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, the CCG announced on Sunday.

The Filipino fishermen sustained injuries when an engine exploded on their boat, and their situation became dire. As soon as they were spotted, two CCG vessels patrolling the area approached the site, prepared a lifeboat, and dropped buoys and life jackets to the sea.

The CCG later informed the Philippine side about the incident, it said, adding that the Philippine vessel expressed gratitude for CCG's act of humanitarianism via radio.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the China Coast Guard assisting injured Filipino fishermen in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the China Coast Guard assisting injured Filipino fishermen in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the China Coast Guard assisting injured Filipino fishermen in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the China Coast Guard assisting injured Filipino fishermen in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the China Coast Guard assisting injured Filipino fishermen in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the China Coast Guard assisting injured Filipino fishermen in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

China Coast Guard assists injured Filipino fishermen in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao on June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)