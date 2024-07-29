Chinese FM elaborates on solemn stance on South China Sea issue

Xinhua) 10:44, July 29, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi elaborated on China's solemn stance on the South China Sea issue on Saturday while attending a series of meetings of foreign ministers of southeastern and eastern Asian countries in Laos' Vientiane.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said there is a full historical and legal basis for China to uphold territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea.

With a view of safeguarding neighborhood friendliness and regional cooperation, China signed the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) with ASEAN countries and has consistently and effectively implemented it, Wang said, adding that China insists on managing differences properly through dialogue and consultation with parties involved.

Wang said China and ASEAN countries are advancing negotiations of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, actively conducting maritime practical cooperation, and jointly safeguarding peace and stability in the South China Sea. Countries in the region have full confidence, wisdom and capability to handle the South China Sea issue.

In respond to some countries' reiteration of the so-called South China Sea arbitration, Wang pointed out that the arbitral tribunal exercised its jurisdiction ultra vires and made an illegitimate ruling, had substantial flaws in law and fact, and was politically motivated.

The ruling itself gravely violated the international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Wang said, calling it illegal and invalid. He stressed that China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea will not be affected by this illegal ruling under any circumstances.

Wang said Ren'ai Jiao is China's inherent territory. The Philippines unilaterally changed the status quo by grounding its warship illegally at Ren'ai Jiao, and even attempted to build it into a permanent outpost, which severely violated Article 5 of the DOC and reneged on its commitments made to the Chinese side.

For humanitarian purposes, China has reached a provisional arrangement with the Philippine side on managing the situation, allowing supply of living necessities after on-site verification and monitoring of the process, Wang said.

Wang called on the Philippines to honor its commitments, not to break its promises and not to make more trouble.

Wang said that the South China Sea is one of the safest and freest maritime routes in the world, and there is no need to worry about freedom of navigation and overflight.

Certain external countries stirred up trouble and created disruptions, and even attempted to deploy intermediate-range missile system in the region, provoked confrontation, that is the biggest disruptive factor to peace in the South China Sea, Wang said.

